Parents excited for new era at school

BRUNE Park Community School’s new status as an academy has gone down well with parents, according to the school.

At a welcome meeting, parents were shown what the school’s future has in store, after it joined the Gosport and Fareham Multi-Academy Trust.

Brune Park joins Bay House, Lord Wilson and Gomer Junior School in the scheme.

The evening began with a presentation by executive headteacher Ian Potter, followed by a few words from the school’s head boy and head girl.

Media officer Amanda Rowe said: ‘The evening was designed to introduce the Multi-Academy Trust to our parents and stakeholders.

‘After the speeches from the head boy and head girl, the evening split into two parts; the first was an awards event for year 10 students nominated by their work experience employers for having done well in their two-week placement – as well as a forum for parents to chat to the senior leadership team.’