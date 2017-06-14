Peninsula pursuit is a fundraising success

ORGANISERS of the second Gosport Peninsula Charity Pursuit have thanked everyone who helped to make the event a success.

On Saturday, June 10, 16 yachts set off from the starting line at Gilkicker Point, heading towards the Nab Tower before sailing back via Browndown, with the end goal not only being to finish in first, but to raise as much money for charity as possible.

The charity pursuit, for which the Gosport Challenge Trophy is the main prize, is modelled on the Eddystone Charity Pursuit in Plymouth; it is organised by Gosport Marine Scene CIC as part of the Gosport Marine Festival events series.

The historic High Speed Launch 102 was present at the starting point, with a number of dignitaries on board to watch the action.

The weather conditions were perfect, allowing the fleet to make the most of the 22-mile course.

Organisers say that the support of local businesses and residents, combined with the weather, made the event an enormous success.

Pursuit director Peter Newell explained the format of the event.

He said: ‘This is not a race, it’s a timed run over the course, with the slower yachts starting first and the fleet being divided into five 10-minute starting windows.

‘It’s more about raising money for charity and having a good time than winning, though I know many of the crews will have been keen to put a fast time in.’