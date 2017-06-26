People in Gosport area ‘left without water’

Residents in the Gosport area have been left without water this morning, a water company has said.

Portsmouth Water said people in the PO13 and PO14 area, which covers Gosport, Stubbington and Lee-on-the-Solent, had low pressure or were without water.

It said that inspectors were in the affected area, and is still investigating the cause of the issue.

It is not yet known when all water supplies will be returned.

More to follow.

Have you been affected by the water issues? Email kieran.davey@jpress.co.uk or call 02392 622114.