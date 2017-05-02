People walking four dogs at once in Gosport now face £100 fine

PEOPLE who walk more than four dogs at a time in Gosport will now be fined, following a change of rules.

As previously reported, Gosport Borough Council was introducing the £100 penalty yesterday. The authority said it was in a bid to combat dog mess and poorly controlled animals.Previously walkers were allowed to walk six dogs at once.

One professional dog walker said it will affect business.

Nick Lower, who runs Gosport Dog Walking, said: ‘I struggle to see how this will help. I’m out every day and I hardly ever see anyone walking more than four dogs. How big a contribution it can possibly be making, I honestly don’t know.’

Councillor Graham Burgess had previously said the council received ‘many complaints’ from residents about dog mess. He said: ‘In a densely-populated borough like Gosport, we do believe new rules are needed.’