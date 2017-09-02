PICTURED: Car narrowly misses front wall after crash in Gosport

A CAR reportedly drove into the other lane and crashed head-on into the front of an oncoming vehicle.

The picture shows the damage done to both cars after the collision in Brockhurst Road, in Gosport, at about 4pm on Friday afternoon.

Picture: Heather Edwards

Heather Edwards told The News how her daughter Jodie and her boyfriend Jack Lonsdale, both 21, live next to where the crash took place were left shocked after the cars nearly knocked into their front wall.

Heather said: ‘My daughter and her boyfriend were at home at the time, and they heard this horrendous bang.

‘They looked out to see what was a car parked outside their flat, and at first they thought it had been hit by a car coming from Gosport and had pushed the car onto the pavement.

‘A car had mounted the pavement and was inches away from hitting my daughter’s front wall.

‘Luckily the police and ambulance were on the scene quite quick, and it didn’t look like anyone was injured.’

There were traffic delays along the road while the two vehicles were cleared from the scene.

Heather said a man, described as being in his late sixties, was driving the car which reportedly crossed to the other side of the road.

She added: ‘It could have been a whole lot worse, someone could have been killed if they had been walking along the pavement when it happened.’