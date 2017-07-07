Plan for Gosport bus station revamp takes major step forward

APARTMENTS, bars, restaurants, shops, offices and a new transport interchange could all be part of the plan to redevelop Gosport bus station – which has taken a major step forward.

Gosport Borough Council put the site on the market last year and is now in talks with a possible developer, while options are being explored.

The plan – which does not include the Falkland Gardens – would involve replacing the present bus station near the ferry terminal with an imaginative, high-quality development, according to the council.

Councillor Mark Hook, leader of Gosport Borough Council, said: ‘The bus station was put on the market before Christmas and we’re now talking to a potential developer about options for the site.

‘Our vision is for a development that will be a focal point on the waterfront, making it a more attractive place to spend time and enjoy the stunning harbour views.

‘We’re in the very early stages at the moment, but this is an encouraging start.

‘It’s important to stress that there is no plan to build on the Falkland Gardens. There never was such a plan. The gardens are not included in the bus station scheme.

‘We would like to see some improvements to the Gardens, but they’ll stay as a green open space and keep their special character.’

Development of the bus station means Harbour Cancer Support, currently based in the building, will be moving to new premises.

The council is working with the charity to help it relocate.

A Harbour Cancer Support spokesperson said: ‘We hope to use this opportunity to improve the facilities we offer our clients, still within the immediate area.’

Improving the bus station area is a major focus of a proposed new blueprint for Gosport waterfront and town centre drawn up by the council.

It’s asking residents, businesses and community organisations to comment on the ideas in the blueprint before it is finalised.

Called the Gosport Waterfront and Town Centre Supplementary Planning Document, it will be used to help decide planning applications and show private developers and landowners what opportunities are available.

To read the document residents can visit gosport.gov.uk/waterfrontspd.

There are paper copies at libraries across the borough, and at the town hall (ask at reception).

To make comments, residents can use an online form atgosport.gov.uk/waterfrontspd or pick up a paper form at a library or at the town hall.