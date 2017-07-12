Plaque to founder of oil firm is unveiled

A PLAQUE commemorating the life and work of Lord Wakefield has been unveiled by the mayor of Gosport.

Cllr Linda Batty unveiled the plaque, which has been put up in Wakefield House, in a ceremony yesterday morning.

Lord Wakefield was the founder of the Castrol Oil Company – a notable businessman, entrepreneur and philanthropist, he was nominated for the plaque by Gosport resident Malcolm Austin, who has been researching the history of Wakefield House.

Lord Wakefield founded his company to develop a new form of engine lubricant for the latest cars and aeroplanes which needed oils that were runny enough to work from cold at start-up and thick enough to keep working at very high temperatures.

Lord Wakefield was an early adopter of the concept of sponsorship of motor-sport and aviation achievements to promote the Castrol brand.

He also supported numerous attempts to break land, air and water speed records.

A benefactor for several charities, in 1931 he donated Wakefield House to the National Children’s Home.

Philippa Dickinson of The Gosport Society said: ‘Lord Wakefield was an inspired engineer and promoter, as well as being a generous philanthropist.’