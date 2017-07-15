Police issue warning over huge rise in vehicle theft

POLICE are encouraging people to take more care after an increased number of vehicle thefts.

The news comes after a rise in vehicle thefts in Gosport this week, where cars are being broken into by people with the intention of taking the contents from inside.

Gosport police are requesting that people make sure their vehicles are clear of any items on display when left unattended, with all valuables removed.

If you see anything that raises suspicion or see a crime in action, report it to 101 or 999 if the crime is taking place.