Police launch appeal to find missing Gosport woman

HAVE you seen this woman?

Police have launched an appeal tonight to find 29-year-old Jasmine Craig from Gosport.

Jasmine was last seen in the Bedenham Lane area of Bridgemary on Friday morning (April 7) at around 9.45am.

Police are growing increasingly concerned about Jasmine as she hasn’t taken the medication she needs with her.

She is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall, of medium build, has long brown hair which is tinted red at the bottom and was last seen wearing a black Adidas hooded top and black leggings.

If you have seen Jasmine over the last few days please call us on 101 quoting 44170130614.