Police urge public to lock cars after thefts in Gosport

MEMBERS of the public are being urged to lock their cars following a series of car thefts.

Three thefts and four attempted thefts took place across Gosport on Sunday evening from vehicles in Stone Lane, Linden Grove, and Mayfield Road.

On January 5 PSCO’s were joined by local police cadets to deliver letters to residents to remind them to lock their vehicles.

They also checked if cars were secure and found 15 were not in various roads in Lee-on-the-Solent within an hour.

The owners of the vehicles were then identified and given appropriate crime prevention advice.

Tracy Scrase, neighbourhoods policing sergeant for Gosport west, said: ‘These checks were undertaken following a number of reports of thefts from vehicles in the area during November and December. We’re all busy people, and it can be easy to think you’ve locked your car when you haven’t. Please take time to double check, if you don’t an opportunistic thief could easily take anything.’