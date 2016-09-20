Praise from MP for young people learning on the job

AN MP has spoken of her pride in young apprentices.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage has been shining a light on young people from her constituency in her campaign, Get In Go Far.

Joseph Salmon

She has praised the work of three inspiring apprentices, Catherine Waite, Joseph Salmon and Toby Hayden.

Catherine, 20, and Joseph, 17, have both completed the first year of their apprenticeship at Defence Munitions, a weapons engineering firm based in Gosport.

Alongside their apprenticeship, both Catherine and Joseph are studying for engineering qualifications at the Centre for Engineering, Manufacturing and Advanced Skills Training College (CEMAST) at Daedalus airfield.

Toby has just completed his apprenticeship at ECDIS, a UK company in Whiteley offering courses to seafarers around the world.

Caroline said: ‘I am so pleased that the fantastic resources on offer at the CEMAST campus are being exploited by highly- skilled apprentices like Catherine and Joseph.

‘It is great to hear about the value Catherine, Joseph and Toby attribute to learning while working and earning.

‘I am sure the technical skills and knowledge they are gaining at Defence Munitions and ECDIS will serve them well in the future.’

Joseph has now completed his first year of the course.

He said: ‘I have been an apprentice for a year and have thoroughly enjoyed my time within the establishment.

‘Within this year I have studied full time at CEMAST college gaining an array of qualifications.

‘As well as this I have been given many opportunities to take part in various different competitions, which test a variety of the skills I have gained within the machine workshop, and further my engineering knowledge.’

And Catherine said: ‘In the future I would like to have progressed into a job where I can use the hand skills and knowledge that I have learned.’