Primary school working to deliver free breakfast club

A PRIMARY school in Gosport has announced that all pupils will have access to a free breakfast.

Haselworth Primary School have partnered up with FareShare, a national charity that redistributes surplus food to feed anyone who needs it.

The school has now opened up a breakfast club, starting at 7.45am each morning, which is open to all school pupils.

A wide variety of food and drink is available to students, such as cereal, yoghurts, porridge, fruit smoothies and beans on toast.

The initiative is part of Hampshire County Council’s new strategy to help combat poverty, which involves setting up a number of FareShare collection points across the county.

Mandy Holdaway from FareShare visited the school to find out how successful the initiative has been.

She said: ‘It was lovely to see how creatively the food was being used at Haselworth.

‘The whole community benefits from the school’s initiative. The children were very eager to tell me about the foods they had tried.’ Deputy head Kate Ashman said: ‘The children have enjoyed looking through the crates of food delivered every Wednesday and working out what delicious recipes would be next on the menu.

‘As an added bonus, any food that cannot be used by the breakfast club or the children is sold to the parents on the playground. All money raised at these sales is added to our fund to help improve the school grounds.’

So far the children have made a number of dishes, including roasted parsnip soup and macaroni cheese.

Teejay Scott, Year 6, said: ‘I didn’t think I liked parsnip soup but after three bowls of it I had changed my mind.’

Joel Winsdsor, also from year six, added: ‘Making the macaroni cheese was easy, and it didn’t take our class long to finish it all off.’

