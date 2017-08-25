Rescuers salvage sinking jet ski

Have your say

A JET ski was saved from sinking by rescuers.

Gafirs (Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service) ,managed to pull the Yamaha craft to safety at 3.19pm yesterday afternoon off the coast of Lee-on-the-Solent.

The jet skier had been assisted by a passing 26ft sailing vessel, pulling the 48-year-old man aboard and placing a line on the sinking jet ski.

Brian Pack, Gafirs’ senior helm said: ‘We picked up the tow of the sinking jet ski and re--tied the lines to ensure it was easier to two behind the lifeboat.

‘The casualty was transferred from the sailing vessel onto our lifeboat and we slowly towed the jetski back to the Hovercraft slipway at Lee-on-the-Solent.’

The craft was pulled onto the beach by the Gafirs crew.