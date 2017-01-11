Residents encouraged to have their say on town

PEOPLE living in Lee-on-the-Solent are being encouraged to join Lee-on-the-Solent Residents’ Association (LRA).

The organisation’s first meeting of the year takes place on January 24, and residents will have the chance to meet councillors from Gosport Borough Council in an open question and answer session.

Ray Harding, from the LRA, says it is an opportunity for people living in the town to shape its future.

He added: ‘Help us to help you by joining your Lee Residents’ Association.

‘We currently have more than 1,000 members.

‘As we grow larger, our influence to maintain standards within our unique village community also increases.’

The association was formed in 1972 in response to the council’s plans to fill in Elmore Lake – which was protected and is still present today.

Mr Harding says members are committed to challenging planned developments and exploring all types of issues that affect the community, in the interest of its members.

The members’ not-for-profit 50-page magazine is published three times a year and contains articles of local interest, including planning development, road disruption, days out, health updates and an activity guide. The association is now working alongside the Alver Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team which holds monthly meetings and AGMs.

The next LRA meeting is on January 24 at the Methodist Church Hall, High Street, at 7.30pm.

Tea, coffee and biscuits will be available and there’s free admission for members. It’s £2 for non-members. Subscriptions can be renewed and new members can be registered at the door for an annual fee of £3 per person or £5 per couple.

You can apply for association membership at facebook.com/LeeResidentsAssociation or through an application form. The form can be dropped off at Lee Book Shop or contact point in Tesco Express on Pier Street.

For more information, visit leeresidents.org.uk.