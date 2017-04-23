Robber armed with a knife raids small store

Search

Robber armed with a knife raids Gosport store

The female attacker burst into the Londis store in Brockhurst, Gosport, just before 9am this morning demanding workers hand over cash.

Wearing a black hoody, the robber threatened staff into handing over an unknown sum of money before she fled the store.

Detectives have now launched a hunt for the woman, who is described as being 5ft 8in, of medium build, aged 34 to 40.

It comes just weeks after a gunman raided the One Stop in nearby Village Road, Alverstoke, on April.

Witnesses to the latest raid should call police 101 and quoting reference 2632304.

