Rogue trader who overcharged elderly Gosport woman ordered to pay back £16,692

A ROGUE trader who overcharged a Gosport woman in her 80s for roof repair work has been ordered to pay back £16,692.

Mark Kempster, of no fixed address, was convicted of overcharging older and vulnerable women for roof repair work across Hampshire.

The 51-year-old was made subject of a confiscation order at Winchester Crown Court today, which means he has to return the money to the women he conned.

He previously pleaded guilty to six counts of fraud by false representation and was jailed for a total of four years in March 2016.

Mr Kempster approached women in Gosport, Southampton, Andover and Alresford between January 2013 and November 2015, about roof work that was often not required. He also overcharged them for work that was in some cases never completed.

Mr Kempster will have to pay back: £1,170 to the victim of the Gosport fraud, a woman in her 80s, £13,662 to the victim of the Southampton fraud, a woman in her 60s, and £1,860 to the victim of the Alresford fraud, a woman in her 80s.

The victim of the Andover fraud, a woman in her 90s, did not have any money taken.

Mr Kempster has 28 days from now to return the money or he will serve a default sentence of 18 months in prison. The debt would still be outstanding.

Detective inspector Lee Macarthur said: ‘Kempster preyed on older and vulnerable women, taking substantial amounts of money from them. Thankfully, the victims, who were vastly overcharged, will now get their money back.

These orders were secured using the Proceeds of Crime Act. The legislation has been used to claw back money from a man who remorselessly targeted people for his own financial gain.’

Visit hampshire.police.uk/advice/protecting-your-home-and-belongings/burglary/ for more information.