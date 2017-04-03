Ruby anniversary fun at retirement home

THE finest china came out last week as staff and residents from a Gosport retirement home joined together to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

Guests toasted the ruby milestone at Viewpoint Retirement Living in Harbour Road, Gosport, with a glass of fizz and some food provided by The Boat House in Mumby Road.

The event raised £250 for charity and helped to kick-start celebrations for McCarthy and Stone’s 40th anniversary.

To honour this milestone, McCarthy and Stone has joined forces with the Royal Voluntary Service for a series of events in 2017. They aim to raise more than £130,000 in support of projects across the south, and the rest of the country.

Jess Russell, sales executive at Viewpoint, who helped organise the event, said: ‘Our tea party was a great success and everyone who attended had a fantastic time, which really was a pleasure to see on the day.

‘It was really rewarding to see so many new faces from the community come together to fundraise on behalf of Royal Voluntary Service, and I’m really proud of all our efforts.’

Annie Kettle, the managing director at The Boat House added: ‘We really enjoyed catering for the homeowners and guests at McCarthy and Stone’s 40th Anniversary Tea Party at Viewpoint.

‘It is great to see businesses in Gosport unite for such a worthy cause and we are proud to be a part of McCarthy and Stone’s 40th anniversary celebration to raise money for the Royal Voluntary Service.’

For more information on Royal Voluntary Service, visit royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk.

McCarthy and Stone is the UK’s leading retirement builder – to find out more visit mccarthyandstone.co.uk.

