School expresses sadness after pond is vandalised

STAFF at a primary school say they are ‘heartbroken’ after their pond was vandalised.

Lee-on-Solent Infant School was mortified to see that rubbish had been dumped into the school pond – as well as one of their benches.

Co-headteacher Julie Roche says that the children have approached the situation with a surprising amount of positivity and enthusiasm.

She explained: ‘Some of the children came to me to say that they had seen and a bench in our lovely pond.

‘I am really upset by this, because our children are so keen on outdoor learning; it is something that we do at this school quite a lot.

‘The children have been wonderful the whole time – they will be helping with rebuilding the pond. They are citizens of Lee-on-Solent and to see them step up to the mark like this makes us feel incredibly proud.’

The school is looking for people to volunteer their services as they fix the pond – anyone interested in helping can call the school on (023) 9255 1767.