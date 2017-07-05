School’s urgent appeal for new governors

AT Elson Junior School in Gosport, where I have served as a governor for 15 years, we managed to maintain a full complement of 12 governors until recently.

In September we will have four vacancies that must be filled – one parent and three co-opted governors.

Becoming a governor is an exciting opportunity for a person to acquire new skills and participate in teamwork.

They will also be contributing to the community and make a difference to children’s lives.

You do not have to be a parent or member of staff to be a co-opted governor, just a commitment to the good governance and success of the school.

At Elson Junior School governors provide support and hold the headteacher and other senior leaders to account for improving the quality of teaching, pupils’ achievement, behaviour and safety.

The relationships forged between the governors, headteacher and staff are based on trust, openness and transparency.

We meet between 5pm and 7pm on a Monday, two or three evenings a term, and occasional daytime visits may be necessary.

We are a friendly and welcoming group and although our meetings follow a formal agenda, we aim to keep a light touch.

No prior knowledge is necessary as a comprehensive range of free training and support is provided by Hampshire governor services.

However, experience in site management, primary education or finance would be a valuable asset to the governing body.

This opportunity may well suit a retired person with time on their hands.

If you are interested and would like to know more, contact the school office on (023) 9258 3754 or e-mail adminoffice@elson-jun.hants.sch.uk to arrange a meeting.

For more information on becoming a governor in a Hampshire school, go to hants.gov. uk/education/governors.