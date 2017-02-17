Schoolchildren experience what life is like in the navy

THERE were high fives all round at a nearby primary school, as HMS Sultan hosted a combined visit of excited youngsters from Bedenham and Holbrook Primary Schools, for a look at Royal Navy training.

The group of 18 six to eleven-year-olds spent a morning enjoying fun and games with the establishment’s Physical Training Instructors (PTIs), who taught them about the importance of healthy eating and keeping fit.

After a visit to the Warrant Officer and Senior Rates Mess for lunch the children spent the afternoon looking at diesel engines and airframes within the Defence College of Technical Training’s s Defence School of Marine Engineering (DSMarE) and the Royal Naval Air Engineering & Survival Equipment School (RNAESS).

The children were all from families with a forces background.

Sue Edwards, home school link worker at Bedenham Primary School said: ‘We have a number of Forces Children and we thought it would be nice for them to see what their mums and dads do, including where they eat and where they train.

‘The response from the children has been really good, they were all so excited this morning and kept asking what time we were leaving, and they’ve absolutely loved the day.

‘A massive thank-you goes out to everyone at HMS Sultan for making us feel so welcome.’

Ten year old Alex Reeves said: ‘I thought we would be learning about the ships, but there is lots more to look at, like learning about all the different engines and aircraft and helicopters.

‘We did some fitness, like push ups and sit ups and building up strength and rowing and it was quite hard, it really tests how strong you are and your abilities to move and balance.

‘It has been really fun looking at the helicopters, there was just so much to take in.’

Visit Liaison Officer, Petty Officer (PO) Kerry Stockton said: ‘The children seemed to really enjoy the day, which is great.’