Several fires started at Browndown

FIRE crews have been kept busy after attending a number of blazes at Browndown in Gosport.

The day and night watch from Gosport Fire Station, along crews from with Fareham, attended two separate incidents this evening.

Upon arrival at the second, just before 6.30pm, it was clear several fires had been lit.

Gosport crew manager Allan Cole said: ‘Someone had been lighting fires deliberately, when we got there we saw several seats of fire.

‘A landrover and water carrier from Fareham were on the scene with us.

‘Police are investigating the incident but at the moment we don’t know who caused it.

‘Our day watch crew were at the scene before us and went out just before 5pm because of a separate fire incident.’