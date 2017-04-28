Shedders make uckers boards and cook stools

IT HAS been a busy time for members of Gosport Men’s Shed.

The members, who meet in a large shed in the grounds of St Vincent’s College, have been out and about making things for the community.

Last month, two of the Shedders, as they are known, made a doorway ramp to make the Diving Museum at Stokes Bay more accessible to the public.

And a group of 20 went on a tour of the engineering department of HMS Sultan, organised by WO1 Lou Lewis.

Leslie Blackburn, from the group, said: ‘He showed us around the different departments and introduced us to Commander Hamilton, the chief executive of HMS Sultan, who talked to us and made them very welcome.

‘After the tour we went to the Senior Rates’ Mess for refreshments and the presentation of an uckers board made by two Shedders, Ian Bainbridge and Dave Robins.

‘It was presented to the mess president WO1 Mo Morris.’

The uckers board (a navy board game) was a present to the mess as a thank-you for the support HMS Sultan has given the Gosport Shed since 2013.

A second uckers board was made for the Senior Rates’ Mess at HMS Collingwood.

It was presented to WO1 Exec Del Rae, president of the mess, for the support HMS Collingwood has given Gosport Men’s Shed.

The Shedders have also made a stool for the Mary Rose Museum.

Leslie added: ‘Alison Adams, the retail manager, heard about the skills of Gosport Men’s Shed and asked if copies of the museum cook’s stool could be made.

‘This task was taken on, and last Friday one of the completed stools was shown to Alison who was delighted with the result and immediately put the stool on display in the shop.

‘Alison also asked if small barrels could be made for the shop to display pencils and other sale items. Keith Wort made four of these and they went on display straight away. ‘

For information about upcoming events and joining the group, go to thegosportshed.co.uk.