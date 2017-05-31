Spend a musical night at the movies

GOSPORT Solent Brass band have an exciting concert coming up.

In their first big show of 2017, the band will be going to the movies, performing some of the most popular pieces from the silver screen.

Natalie Cawte, secretary of Gosport Solent Band, said: ‘We will be performing a vast choice of well-known movie themes and the audience will have the chance to take part in a sing-a-long with us too.

‘We will be joined by Grant Jameson, the principal euphonium of the Flowers Brass Band, who are like the Chelsea or Man United of the brass banding world.’

Tickets for the At The Movies night, on July 16 at Thorngate Hall, Bury Road, are selling fast.

Gosport Solent Brass was created in 2011 when two local bands amalgamated – Gosport Silver Band and Solent Concert Brass.

The band plays concerts throughout the year and they are always happy to hear from new players who would like to join.

To buy tickets call (023) 9251 0012 or go to gosport-solent-brass.org.