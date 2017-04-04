Spring show blossoms with massive turnout

THE ORGANISERS of the Gosport Spring Show say that the event was one of the most successful in living memory.

The event, which was run by the Lee-on-the-Solent Horticultural Society, took place on March 25 at the Lee Community Centre.

The event had a total of 44 exhibitors, who entered 154 exhibits for the judges to mark.

Entrants ranged in age and ability, from experienced gardeners to exhibits from the 2nd Lee Brownies and other young people.

Chairman Ray Harding said: ‘The judges’ feedback comments were very encouraging and they all agreed that the exhibits were of a very good standard.

‘It was lovely to see children entering their classes and the 2nd Lee Brownies support in the Fun Class, with hard work put into their entries.

‘Many thanks to Brenda Pitt the Brownie Leader for her contribution in organising this.

‘The afternoon was well supported, and many thanks to all the members and local businesses who donated raffle prizes.

‘The show was very successful due to the hard work of society members working behind the scenes.’

Trophies were presented by Mick Etherington, the show manager.

Prize winners were Jill Holland, Sylvia Gamblin, Maggie Corke, Gillian Davies, Janet Cleaver and Win Corbett.

Infant, junior and fun class winners were Eloise De-Cat, Thomas-Hayden Jones and Chanaise Bridges.

Ideas for future Spring Shows were also proposed, and the committee will consider and make a decision in the near future.

The next show will be the Summer Show, which is scheduled to take place on July 8.

