Step back in time to 1642 at the living history village

PREPARE to bump into a scribe, a weaver or perhaps a sawyer this weekend.

Dozens of volunteers will be stepping back in time to reenact life in a 17th century village at Little Woodham, Rowner, Gosport.

Run entirely by volunteers from Gosport Living History Society, the village is a snapshot of life in the year 1642.

The village is only open a few times a year so it is a rare treat for those interested in history because it will be open the entire Bank Holiday weekend.

Barry Roberts, the vice-chairman of the village, said: ‘It really is a fascinating place.

‘I am the scribe of the village, so generally you will see me at my table, laid out with feathers and quills.

‘But I fancy being a pedlar. I’ve been slowly building up the goods in my cart.

‘Visitors will also get the opportunity to saw wood, brought in from the woods by our resident sawyer.

‘Our blacksmith will be there all weekend, with his apprentices. And a weaver and a button-maker.

‘Little Woodham is a very unique place.’

The village was brought to life more than 30 years ago and is popular with history enthusiasts, families, researchers and schools.

But Barry would like to hear from other community groups, such as the Women’s Institute, who would like to visit Little Woodham, which is off Grange Farm, Little Woodham Lane, Howe Road

To arrange a trip, call 07947 247465 or go to littlewoodham.org.uk.