TAMMY KENT: I’ve worked with so many lovely people

HAPPY new year to everyone!

Last year was a great year for Tammy’s One Stop Party Shop, behind Rosie’s Kitchen in Rowner Road, Gosport.

I worked with so many lovely people over the past year, that includes Jeanette Mae Perry, Dave Ashby and Elizabeth Humphries.

Together we raised money for awesome charities, including The Big Match for Action for Children, The Brain Tumour Charity, The Stroke Association, Marvels and Meltdowns, The National Autistic Society, Harbour Cancer Support Centre and Simon Says children’s bereavement charity.

We also helped fund a mission to India.

At the shop we’ve held children’s birthday parties with fun and games and pizza-making, as well as half-term activity days and baby showers.

But the highlight of the year was when Vicky Nicholas, from Rosie’s Kitchen, gave birth to a beautiful baby boy, Jacob, on December 12, weighing in at 8lb 5ozs.

He is a welcome brother for Joe, Will and Tiah.

We are looking forward to a fun-packed new year raising money for all kinds of charities and everyone is welcome.

There’s some great news – wrestling is coming back to Gosport this year on Saturday, February 11, at Thorngate Halls.

The former TNA X Divisions Doug Williams, as well as The Trashman, Kelly Sixx, Powerhouse Josh Faulkner will join everyone’s favourite local wrestler, The Fearless Flatliner!

Tickets are on sale at the Thorngate Halls or find Kris Kay on Facebook.

I look forward to sharing more events that will be happening in the Gosport community with you all this year, but for now I wish you all a wonderful 2017.

If you have an idea for a fundraising event or you would like to hire One Stop Party Shop for an event to raise money for your charity or good cause.

Get in touch with me on 07729 391289.

Tammy Kent is a Gosport community stalwart and owner of One Stop Party Shop