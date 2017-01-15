Teenager rescued in Stokes Bay after hitting head in dinghy capsize

A TEENAGE sailor who hit his head falling out a dinghy when it capsized was rescued by lifeboat crews.

The 17-year-old had fallen out of his Laser sailing vessel and hit his head yesterday.

Crews from Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service were returning from an exercise at Cowes, Isle of Wight, when they were flagged down by a sailor at Stokes Bay, Gosport.

Gosport ILB coxswain Chris Newbrook said: ‘The casualty was located around a mile south west of our station in Stokes Bay where he was clinging to the underside of his boat.

‘He was clearly in shock, but had no blood loss from the injury.

‘After assessment we deemed it necessary to evacuate the male and ask for Gosport lifeboat to attend the incident too as the capsized dinghy was drifting near the north channel shipping lane.’

The boy rescued and taken to Gafirs’ station, in Lifeboat Lane, Gosport.

‘We beached the inshore lifeboat and the GAFIRS medical team treated the concussed male in the lifeboat station’s medical room,’ Mr Newbrook added.

South Central Ambulance Service and the Coastguard’s Hill Head Mobile unit also attended. The boy was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, for further treatment and his dinghy returned to Stokes Bay Sailing Club.

The incident was Gafirs’ second this year.