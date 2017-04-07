THIS Sunday I won’t be going to church. Instead, I’m going for a coffee.

Every alternate Sunday, from April 9 onwards, you’ll find me with my coffee and my Bible in Coffee Number 1 on Gosport High Street at 10.30am.

I might be by myself, or I might be with some people I’ve never met before.

It’s all part of something called Sunday Script.

At Sunday Script I’m going to be reading through the Gospel of Mark from the Bible, one chapter at a time.

The idea of Sunday Script is that I’m going to read the Bible passage with whoever turns up and have a conversation about it.

It’s not rocket science.

But why am I doing this? As one of Portsmouth diocese’s pioneer ministers I’m a bit of a churchless vicar anyway, so for me it’s nothing new.

The thing is that Sunday Script isn’t being started for people who currently go to church – it’s not an added extra.

Rather, Sunday Script is being established to provide a regular place to talk about God, the Bible and the life of faith.

It could be that the people interested in Sunday Script like Jesus, but are tired of established churches.

It could be that the people interested in Sunday Script like Jesus, but have had bad experiences in church before.

It could be that the people who are interested in Sunday Script have never been to church before.

Of course, it could also be that no one is interested in Sunday Script and it might just be me, alone with a coffee and a Bible!

Sunday Script might be the beginning of an exciting journey.

It could lead to the creation of a brand new faith community in Gosport.

Alternatively, it might always just be me, sat in a coffee shop alone.

Or, it might turn out to be something in the middle!

What I am sure of is that every other Sunday for the next 16 weeks I’ll be having coffee in Coffee Number 1 and you’d be very welcome to join me for a chat and to read the Bible together.

Whether you’ve never been to church, whether you’ve stopped going to church, or whether you’re somewhere in between, you’d be most welcome!

n To find out more, contact Mr Watson by e-mailing revtimwatson@hotmail.com or calling 07713 276407.

Alternatively, contact him on Twitter @BeatLiturgist or visit leesland.co.uk.