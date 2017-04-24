The Big Match raises £250k in memory of dad

WHEN Elizabeth Humphries’ husband died five years ago from a brain tumour her family was left devastated.

To ensure some good came of 66-year-old David’s death their son Neil set up The Big Match.

The annual football tournament at Millwall Football Club has gone on to raise more than £250,000 for The Brain Tumour Charity.

Mrs Humphries, of Tukes Avenue, Bridgemary, is holding her own event this weekend, a fun day at a pub.

The 67-year-old said: ‘Both my husband and my son were very into football.

‘Neil started the tournament as a kind of distraction from the grief.

‘All of his family and friends have supported him fully over the last five years. And we’re all immensely proud of him’

This year’s Big Match takes place on May 20.

Mrs Humphries added: ‘Millwall Football Club has been extremely supportive and this year Debbie McGee will be at The Big Match.’

Although her son is based in Reading, Mrs Humphries said anyone can get involved in The Big Match wherever they are from.

She added: ‘More than 160 children are training in the mornings which has raised £8,000 for the charities.’

Mrs Humphries’ fun day is taking place on Saturday at The Queen’s Head, Brockhurst Road, Gosport from 2pm until late.

There will be something for the whole family to enjoy, with games like spin the wheel and pick a straw, a barbecue, a bouncy castle, face painting and a visit from a mascot of the PAW Patrol.

Sydney Dejorey and her band The Treblemakers will be playing in the evening from 7pm and have donated their time for free.

Raffle prizes have been donated by Halfords, B&Q, Tesco and Garsons Garden Centre.

She said is also hosting a garden sale in June and abseiling down the Spinnaker Tower in August to fundraise for the charities. She added: ‘There’s always something going on.’

For details go to thebigmatch.co.uk.