The sky’s the limit at Lee-on-the-Solent airfield’s centenary celebrations

Thousands of people descended on Daedalus to enjoy displays, stalls, performances and fun for the children.
A vast array of aircraft such as tiger moths, gliders, Royal Navy helicopters and a spitfire kitplane drew in large crowds at the airfield and
there was also a small display from an HM Coastguard crew.
The first flights from the airfield were in 1917 when it was known as the Naval Seaplane Training School during the First World War.
It was then brought into the use of the Royal Air Force once the organisation was formed in 1918.
The airfield – now owned by Fareham Borough Council – is home to the Solent Enterprise Zone with hundreds of workers employed in its business
parks and innovation centre.
It was also announced earlier this month that talks are underway about bringing forward scheduled passenger flights from Daedalus to the Channel Islands. A small passenger terminal may also be built.
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.