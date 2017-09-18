The sky’s the limit at Lee-on-the-Solent airfield’s centenary celebrations

Have your say

Thousands of people descended on Daedalus to enjoy displays, stalls, performances and fun for the children.

A vast array of aircraft such as tiger moths, gliders, Royal Navy helicopters and a spitfire kitplane drew in large crowds at the airfield and

The youngsters have fun in the rides at Daedalus 100 Picture: Fareham Borough Council

there was also a small display from an HM Coastguard crew.

The first flights from the airfield were in 1917 when it was known as the Naval Seaplane Training School during the First World War.

It was then brought into the use of the Royal Air Force once the organisation was formed in 1918.

The airfield – now owned by Fareham Borough Council – is home to the Solent Enterprise Zone with hundreds of workers employed in its business

HM Coastguard crew take part in a rescue dispay at Daedalus 100 Picture: Fareham Borough Council

parks and innovation centre.

It was also announced earlier this month that talks are underway about bringing forward scheduled passenger flights from Daedalus to the Channel Islands. A small passenger terminal may also be built.

Cllr Corolyn Heneghan, Cllr Trevor Cartwright and David Riley next to a Yak 52 Picture Habibur Rahman (171212-231)

Emily Cook, seven , Tony Cook and Charlotte Cook, aged nine Picture Habibur Rahman (171212-230)

Darren Tipper with son Dexter, five, wife Lorna and son Arlo, two Picture: Habibur Rahman (171212-223)