VOLUNTEERS from a youth group have been recognised nationally for their achievements.

Loud and Proud is a volunteering scheme for young people aged 16 to 25 which operates in the Gosport area, helping out all different kinds of people.

Earlier this month they were invited to the UK Youth Awards at the Institute of Contemporary Arts, in London.

The organisation was in the running for Young People’s Volunteering Group of the Year.

Although they didn’t win, they received praise from judges Nigel Mansell and Sol Campbell.

And two of the finalists for Volunteer of the Year, 22-year-old Holly Ure and 18-year-old Harriet Rollinson, afterwards went on to Buckingham Palace for afternoon tea with the Princess Royal, Princess Anne.

John Jeffs, secretary of the group, said: ‘It is fitting that Loud and Proud, supported by Gosport Voluntary Action, is celebrating its fifth anniversary this year following continued volunteering in the Gosport community.

‘During that time more than 80 young people have benefited from membership.

‘In this anniversary year, the young people have helped out at more than 50 events and completed more than 1,400 hours of volunteering.

‘They have raised money for good causes, including organising a sponsored homeless sleepover, which raised more than £700 for a local homeless young people’s charity.

‘This unique group of young people are truly inspirational.

‘For their hard work and commitment they thoroughly deserve this tremendous honour and recognition.

‘Their achievement is typical of the often unsung and amazing good work being carried out by many young people and of the unique and fantastic community spirit within Gosport.’

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage was in agreement. She said ‘This is a fantastic accolade for everyone involved with Loud and Proud. The work they do is invaluable to the local community and the young people involved are a credit to our area.’