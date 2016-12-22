Thieves steal charity pots from Gopsort Borough Football Club

A FOOTBALL club has been left devastated after thieves broke into their club house and stole charity boxes.

Gosport Borough Football Club’s Privett Park Enclosure had its alarm ripped out before bottles of spirits and three charity donation tins were stolen from The Inn Off The Post club house.

I was down at the club for seven hours sorting out the mess that was left behind. Mark Hook

The incident took place between 9pm on Monday and 8am of Tuesday.

It has been reported to the police, who are investigating.

New door frames and a new alarm system now need to be fitted.

Chairman Mark Hook, who is also the leader of Gosport Borough Council, spoke of his anger at the incident.

Mr Hook said: ‘I was down at the club for seven hours sorting out the mess that was left behind.

‘They stole spirits but it is the fact that they stole charity pots, two of the Mayor’s charity bottles were stolen and one for the Oakley Waterman Foundation.

‘While we still have a few other issues, this doesn’t help.

‘It shows there are people who bring a great deal of harm to the community and to society in large.’

The Rev Peter Lambert, chairman of the Gosport Street Pastors, which is one of Mayor of Gosport Cllr Lynn Hook’s charities of the year, was saddened to hear the news.

He said: ‘What can I say – it is heartbreaking and they have taken from people who need it.

‘In the long run, the money would be going to help whoever stole it, if not them, then their families or someone they know.’

Cllr Rob Hylands, who is also a Gosport Borough FC fan, has condemned the break-in.

He said: ‘They’re obviously not a fan because they would be putting money into the club, not taking from it.

‘The club has got enough problems as it is. At Christmas, it is important to make sure everything is more secure, as it is definitely worse at this time of year.’

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting 44160478537.

The club had its temporary tarpaulin vandalised in January 2014 after storm damage destroyed the roof that month.