Thousands soak up sun at Gosport’s Music Madness festival

THOUSANDS enjoyed a day of sun and music ‘madness’ at a festival in Gosport.

Crowds of over 2,000 people headed down to Gosportarians Music Madness Festival in Walpole Park while soaking up the scorching temperatures.

Visitors to the Music Madness Festival in Gosport

Organiser Malcolm Dent said: ‘The park was full of revellers bopping to diverse groups, such as The Startled Monkeys.

‘The highlight on the night for me was young Millie Jeram. I was knocked over by the strength and quality of her voice. She was sensational and definitely one to watch for the future. We shall be back next year to once again showcase more local talent and give the people of Gosport a day to remember.’

All proceeds from the packed event went to charity.