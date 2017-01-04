TINA HELME: Write memories you can reread in the future

JANUARY inspires us all to make New Year’s resolutions.

Some of us decide to embark on a new diet or fitness plan.

We forward think about a long summer, coat-free, and golden sunshine warming up our sun-creamed skin.

Most of us receive a journal or diary for Christmas.

Pocket-sized diaries are invaluable for jotting down on-the-go appointments.

However, smartphones with in-built planners seem to be replacing good old pen and paper notebooks.

In a hundred years from now just imagine how future generations will keep track and manage their day-to-day affairs.

Life has progressed so much in the past century – more than our great grandparents could ever have envisaged possible.

From chalk slates and blackboards in schools at the turn of the 20th century, to PowerPoint presentations and white boards in classrooms.

Newspapers have been the main source of information for hundreds of years.

We can read any edition online now at the click of a mouse.

Reading a paper copy of a newspaper still gives the reader the freedom to browse its contents wherever they please. Newspapers can be a comfort for those who are lonely or housebound.

They make the readers feel part of the wider community, keeping up to date with both local and global current affairs in the comfort of their own home.

Share your copy of The News with a friend and see their face light up as they read all the local area’s latest news. Start your new year with a blank page in your diary.

Write a memory on each page that will make you smile when you re-read it in years to come.