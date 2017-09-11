Toddler’s fall from window in Gosport sparks police investigation

A POLICE investigation has been launched after a two-year-old girl fell from a window.

Hampshire police confirmed they are looking into how the toddler fell from the third-storey window in Forton Road, Gosport, on Saturday afternoon.

The youngster fell from a building near its junction with Camden Street.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman today said: ‘We were called just after 1pm on Saturday, September 9 to a report of a two-year-old child having fallen from a third storey flat on Forton Road, Gosport.

‘Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of how the child came to fall out of the window.

‘The child was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be discharged to recover at home.

‘Enquiries are ongoing.’

People in the street reacted with shock after hearing of the child falling.

South Central Ambulance Service said the girl suffered ‘serious’ injuries and had been taken to Southampton General Hospital by road ambulance.