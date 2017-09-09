Toddler, two, injured after falling from window in Gosport

Have your say

A YOUNG toddler has been hurt after falling from a third-storey window.

The two-year-old, reportedly a boy, fell from a block of flats in Camden Street, Gosport, at about 1pm.

Several police and ambulance crews were in the street, at its junction with Forton Road, including the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance.

A small child was seen being taken into a road ambulance.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘We were called just after 1pm today to a report of a two-year-old child having fallen from a third storey flat on Forton Road, Gosport.

‘Officers are currently on scene.

‘The child has been transported to hospital.

‘The child’s injuries are unknown at this time.’

Traffic on Forton Road, next to Camden Street, was briefly stopped during the incident.

One person, who lives on Forton Road, said: ‘I heard a little boy fell from a window.

‘It must be serious though considering how many police cars and ambulances are the scene.’

Another resident, who lives nearby, added: ‘All I heard were loads of sirens and officers were down the end of the road.

‘I then saw the air ambulance so assumed something bad happened.

‘Someone told me a toddler had been hurt.’