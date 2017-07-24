Tributes paid after 'well-liked' Gosport councillor dies

TRIBUTES have been paid to a former Gosport councillor who died last night.

Peter Langdon, who became a borough and county councillor following a 38-year career with the Royal Navy where he served as weapons engineer officer, died at 11pm yesterday.

He chose not to stand for re-election last summer in his Hardway borough seat following a 17-year term due to his age and previously served the ward as a county councillor from between 1997 and 2001.

Councillor Mark Hook, leader of the borough council, paid tribute to Mr Langdon, labeling him 'a true gentleman.'

He said: 'Peter led the way on transport issues both within the Conservative group and the council. Peter played a major part in improving Gosport's infrastructure with his work on Heritage Way, the BRT and was a big campaigner for the Stubbington Bypass.

'Peter was proud of our town and totally committed to improving transport access, the economy and enhancing the natural environment of our borough. He was a true gentleman and he will be sadly missed by all.'

Caroline Dinenage, Gosport MP, said: 'Peter was one of the great characters of public life in Gosport.

'An effective, well-liked local councillor, a popular and hard working part of our Conservative family, and above all, a true and loyal friend. He will be hugely missed.'

Mr Langdon was born in 1938 and retired from the Royal Navy in 1993.

He had lived in Hardway for over 40 years and outside his life of politics, he was known as being very into his gardening and regularly bought varieties of tomatoes, lettuces and other vegetables into the office for everybody to try at Gosport Conservative Asssociation.

Details of his funeral are yet to be confirmed.