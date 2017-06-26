UPDATE: School forced to close after water fault in Gosport area

A school has been forced to close today after a fault with the water supply.

Baycroft School in Stubbington contacted parents this morning asking them to pick up their children.

It comes after residents and businesses were left without water for hours this morning.

Portsmouth Water said people in the PO13 and PO14 area, which covers Gosport, Stubbington and Lee-on-the-Solent, had low pressure or were without water.

Inspectors were sent to the affected areas, and water supplies have now been returned.

A message on the Baycroft School website said: ‘Due to Water issues all students are to be collected from school

Any issues please contact 01329664151.’

A Portsmouth Water statement said: ‘If customers experience discoloured water please open all cold taps to flush the supply.

‘Please contact us if the water is not clear within 20 minutes.

‘We apologise for the inconvenience caused to customers in this area this morning.’

If you still have a problem with your water supply call Portsmouth Water on 023 9249 9888.