UPDATE: Toddler, two, suffers ‘serious’ injuries in Gosport window fall

Have your say

A YOUNG girl has been seriously hurt after falling from a third-storey window.

The two-year-old girl fell from a block of flats in Forton Road, Gosport, at just before 1pm.

Several police and ambulance crews were in the street, at its junction with Camden Street, including the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

The young girl was taken by land ambulance to Southampton General Hospital, where medics are treating her injuries.

South Central Ambulance Service said the girl suffered serious injuries.

‘We got the call at 12.48pm to Forton Road in Gosport to a report a two-year-old female had fallen from a window,’ a spokeswoman said.

‘We sent to the scene an ambulance officer and ambulance crew, a rapid response vehicle, a community responder and the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

‘They were treating the little girl for serious injury.

‘She has been taken by land ambulance to Southampton General Hospital.’

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘We were called just after 1pm today to a report of a two-year-old child having fallen from a third storey flat on Forton Road, Gosport.

‘Officers are currently on scene.

‘The child has been transported to hospital.

‘The child’s injuries are unknown at this time.’

Traffic on Forton Road, next to Camden Street, was briefly stopped during the incident.

One person, who lives on Forton Road, said: ‘I heard a little child fell from a window.

‘It must be serious though considering how many police cars and ambulances are the scene.’

Another resident, who lives nearby, added: ‘All I heard were loads of sirens and officers were down the end of the road.

‘I then saw the air ambulance so assumed something bad happened.

‘Someone told me a toddler had been hurt.’