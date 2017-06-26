UPDATE: Water returned in Gosport area after supply fault

Residents in the Gosport area were left without water for hours this morning.

Portsmouth Water said people in the PO13 and PO14 area, which covers Gosport, Stubbington and Lee-on-the-Solent, had low pressure or were without water.

Inspectors were sent to the affected areas, and water supplies have now been returned.

A Portsmouth Water statement said: ‘If customers experience discoloured water please open all cold taps to flush the supply.

‘Please contact us if the water is not clear within 20 minutes.

‘We apologise for the inconvenience caused to customers in this area this morning.’