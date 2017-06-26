Search

UPDATE: Water returned in Gosport area after supply fault

Picture: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Picture: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Firefighters tackle small fire in Gosport home

Fire thought to have been started by youths with aerosols

0
Have your say

Residents in the Gosport area were left without water for hours this morning.

Portsmouth Water said people in the PO13 and PO14 area, which covers Gosport, Stubbington and Lee-on-the-Solent, had low pressure or were without water.

Inspectors were sent to the affected areas, and water supplies have now been returned.

A Portsmouth Water statement said: ‘If customers experience discoloured water please open all cold taps to flush the supply.

‘Please contact us if the water is not clear within 20 minutes.

‘We apologise for the inconvenience caused to customers in this area this morning.’

Back to the top of the page