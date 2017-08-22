Vehicle rally for charity

A VEHICLE rally in aid of the mayor’s charities will be taking place in Gosport next week.
On Monday, August 28 in Stokes Bay, people will be gathering to see a collection of Gosport’s best classic cars. The day runs from 11am-4pm.
