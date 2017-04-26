Volunteers save the day for CHAT service

ALTHOUGH the Gosportarians were formed to put on large scale events for the wider Gosport community, it is sometimes the smaller things that bring home why we love what we do.

We received a call via ASDA community champion Rachel Webber, that a small group dedicated to helping those people who have problems and needs, but don’t necessarily want to go to formal organisations for help, needed some advertising material.

CHAT was set up by Jeanette Mae Perry, Maria Fuccio and Gary Walker.

Their aim is to offer advice and referrals to people in the Gosport who are needing help.

They had set up a date to raise awareness and help at ASDA Gosport, but needed a banner as a focal point, and so we were pleased to be able to supply the banner for their organisation.

Within a few minutes of the banner going up, they received a £5 donation from local man Richard Hulse, so advertising does work.

Although they were there offering advice to the many people passing through who saw the sign, they also received £19.95 in donations.

