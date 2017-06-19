War exhibition unveiled in Gosport

THE STORY of Gosport’s contribution to the First World War is now on display for all to see.

The Four Long Years exhibition is now up at Gosport Discovery Centre, in High Street, following an award from the Heritage Lottery Fund last year.

Volunteers from groups, including Gosport Access Group and Siskin Junior School, collected newspaper clippings, documents, letters, photos and family tales to create the exhibition.

Project manager Ralph Booker said: ‘We thank all the groups involved for their hard work over the past six months.

‘We are incredibly pleased that the people of Gosport can see how proud we all are of our historic sites and their sterling efforts in the First World War.’