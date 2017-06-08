Warning issued over a string of Gosport burglaries

POLICE have warned residents about a spate of burglaries in the area.

In a letter to residents, advice was issued on combatting a recent number of house burglaries in neighbourhoods in Gosport.

Thieves have been raiding homes in the area by going through windows that have been left open due to the summer heat.

Residents have been advised to keep all windows shut.

PCSO Dawn Ayres said: ‘There have been some house burglaries in the Gosport area which have involved the use of a small window and reached in to open a larger window.

‘They have taken this opportunity while people have been out of the property or in the back garden.

‘We would ask that people are vigilant and have windows kept on the latch or even closed when leaving the property.

‘The burglaries have been committed in the day and the night.

‘If you see anyone acting suspiciously please call the police immediately.’

Call police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.