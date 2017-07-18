WATCH: GAFIRS lifeboatmen stage dramatic sea rescue exercise

A dramatic rescue practice by GAFIRS has been captured on camera.

The exercise, part of the 10th Emergency Services Day at Gosport Lifeboat Station, saw the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 175 place a winchman on board Gosport & Fareham Inshore Rescue Service lifeboat and then winch one of the GAFIRS crew into the aircraft.

The crewman is winched towards the GAFIRS lifeboat

Video of the rescue practice is posted on the GAFIRS YouTube channel.

The emergency services event raised £1,028.75 for the independent charity, which is completely independent of the RNLI.