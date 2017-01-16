WATCH: UFO ‘spotted’ flying above Gosport

A man has claimed to have seen a UFO in the skies above Gosport.

Daniel Smith, from Hilsea, filmed the lights from his phone last Monday while standing near the Bridgemary Medical Centre in Gregson Avenue.

Credit: Daniel Smith

During the four-minute clip he said he saw three bright lights, which changed colour from green to purple.

The video shows the lights moving randomly from side to side, forming a triangle in the sky.

Daniel, 30, told The News: ‘They turned purple just as I started filming. I’ve never seen it [a UFO’s lights] so clear before.’

He said that he had seen similar lights a few times previously.

After capturing the video, Daniel put the clip on YouTube where it has been watched nearly 500 times.

He added: ‘I’m doing this because of possible importance to the military because they were so close to the Navy bases, and also because I’m interested to see if anybody else saw what I did.

‘I’ve not seen anyone else online who has posted it.’

To see the full video click here.

