‘We’ve had no post for four weeks’, say frustrated Gosport residents

RESIDENTS unhappy with their postal service – or lack of it – are now looking forward to deliveries getting back to normal.

People in Kingston Road, Gosport say they have not received any post for the past four weeks, with post not being delivered regularly for more than 18 months.

But residents on the other side of the road have been regularly receiving their post.

Marcia Sadler, 55, said enough was enough.

She explained: ‘We see the postman on the other side of the road, but not on this side.

‘I’m waiting for supplies – I’m a dressmaker and I work from home.

‘I haven’t received any of the materials I need and I’ve got orders to fulfil.

‘It’s worrying.’

Ms Sadler said she was mystified by the non-appearance of her post.

‘I phoned the Royal Mail and got a reference number, but was actually told that they cannot guarantee when I will receive any post in the future.

‘I want it sorted. If there is only one person delivering, could they not zig-zag down the road?’

Royal Mail say a dispute has now been dealt with and all staff have returned to work.

Spokeswoman Sally Hopkins said: ‘Royal Mail would like to apologise to Ms Sadler who has reported issues with her mail deliveries.

‘There was an unusually high level of sick absence for a short time in the office recently.

‘This issue is now resolved and all deliveries are now being made as normal to all addresses in the area.’