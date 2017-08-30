Woman grabbed and assaulted by hooded man in Gosport alleyway

Have your say

A man grabbed a woman’s shoulder and assaulted her in an alleyway in Gosport.

The 22-year-old woman, who did not know the man who approached her, told police she screamed and her attacker ran off.

The incident happened behind Chantry Road on Tuesday morning.

The woman was not hurt.

She described the man as being between 5ft 9ins and 6ft tall, and being quite muscular across the shoulders.

The lower half of his face was covered, but had dark brown eyes and freckles just below the eyes.

He was also wearing a black hooded top with the hood up and blue jeans which were faded on the back.

If anyone has any information they should call police on 101 quoting reference number ‘44170334154’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.