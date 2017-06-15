Woodcot Primary School report is ‘good’

STAFF at Woodcot Primary School are currently very proud of their students.

As well as the netball team representing Gosport in the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Games, a recent Ofsted report has presented the school in a positive light.

The Ofsted report cited the school as being ‘Good’.

Headteacher Marion Clist, says that she is thrilled for the school and the students.

She said: ‘I am incredibly proud of all the hard work children and staff have put in to making this such a successful year.

‘Ofsted has recognised staff commitment to the school – it also reports that children enjoy coming to school and are proud to belong to Woodcot.

‘Our netball team now have an amazing opportunity to go and represent Gosport in the upcoming Hampshire and Isle of Wight Games on Thursday, June 29.’