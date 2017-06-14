Workshop being held on television presenting

YOUNG people in Gosport will be able to take part in a TV presenting workshop with a star from the small screen.

Respected actor and presenter Simon Davies, of Tikkabilla and Bob The Builder fame, will be hosting the workshop on Friday, August 4, at Thorngate Halls in Gosport.

Youngsters from eight to 16 will learn about acting, presenting, green screens and auto-cues.

Simon’s wife and event organiser Laura Davies said: ‘Things like this are really great for young people’s confidence.

‘I am from Gosport so am thrilled to be doing something like this in my home town.

‘Simon has so much experience, particularly in interacting with young people, that this sort of thing comes naturally to him. I get the feeling that the kids that come along might not actually let him go afterwards – he’ll leave them hungry for more screentime!’

For more information about the event, or to book tickets, go to surreyyouththeatre.co.uk/godalming/workshops/.